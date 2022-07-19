ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Texas Tech's Austin Becker drafted by Colorado Rockies

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPjlb_0glQMgIw00

Texas Tech continued to show its pitching staff was valuable Tuesday afternoon.

Austin Becker, who was a starter and reliever during his time with the Red Raiders, was selected with the 476th pick in the 16th round by the Colorado Rockies on the final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound pitcher appeared in 13 games, starting in three, before finishing with a 2-1 overall record and 4.29 ERA. He struck out 30 batters and his best outing was a four-strikeout performance in which he allowed four hits and one earned run in four innings of work as the Red Raiders downed Stephen F. Austin 13-5.

The highlight of draft came when Jace Jung selected with the 12th overall pick in the first round by the Detroit Tigers as part of the MLB Draft on Sunday. The slot value is $4,587,900, per MLB.com.

The sophomore infielder holds a unique distinction ― being picked in the first round like his older brother Josh was when the Texas Rangers chose him with the eighth overall pick in 2019. The Jung brothers make up two of the total three first-round picks in Texas Tech program history.

The left-handed hitter, who played at San Antonio MacArthur, hit at a .335 clip to go along with 14 home runs drove in 57 runs last season. He started all 61 games and tallied 59 walks, which tied for fifth in NCAA Division I. During Big 12 Conference play he ranked among the top five in on-base percentage (.481), on-base-plus slugging (1.093) and runs (68).

On Monday, Texas Tech's Andrew Morris was selected with the 114th pick in the fourth round by the Minnesota Twins while Brandon Birdsell (No. 143, fifth round, Chicago Cubs) and Chase Hampton (No. 190, sixth round, New York Yankees) rounded out the group of Texas Tech pitchers.

Morris was ranked No. 228 on the MLB.com Top 250 Draft Prospects list, while Birdsell (101) was the highest of the Texas Tech pitchers after finishing with a 9-3 record and 2.75 ERA. Morris ended the year with an 8-2 record and maintained a 4.58 ERA.

Hampton, who was 5-4 with a 4.29 ERA, was not ranked. He finished with 37 strikeouts and 1.66 ERA over his last four appearances that covered 21 2/3 innings. By virtue of reaching the 21-year-old age requirement, Hampton was draft-eligible and set a single-game, career-high with 12 strikeouts in his final appearance versus Notre Dame in the NCAA Statesboro Regional. The mark tied an all-time program postseason high for single-game strikeouts.

Presuming all three elect to play professional baseball, the Red Raiders will lose their top three starting pitchers off a team that finished 39-22 and advanced to the championship round of the NCAA Statesboro Regional. That also includes Becker, who was provided an electric arm out the bullpen.

Morris, a transfer from Colorado Mesa, was Texas Tech's weekly Friday night starter beginning in game one of the season until the NCAA regionals. The 6-foot, 195-pound righty was an All-Big 12 second teamer and earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice during the 2022 campaign.

A year prior, Birdsell chose to return for the 2022 season. He ensured his draft position would improve by securing Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and netting an All-Big 12 first team selection as a junior. Birdsell also garnered All-American honors from four different organizations.

Last year, Major League Baseball moved its annual draft from its long-time spot in early June to July to be staged in conjunction with All-Star Game festivities and permanently reduced it to 20 rounds. There were 620 picks made over a three-day period.

TEXAS TECH MLB DRAFT SELECTIONS

Jace Jung, INF – No. 12 / First Round (Detroit Tigers)

Andrew Morris, RHP – No. 114 / Fourth Round (Minnesota Twins)

Brandon Birdsell, RHP – No. 143 / Fifth Round (Chicago Cubs)

Chase Hampton, RHP – No. 190 / Sixth Round (New York Yankees)

Austin Becker, RHP – No. 467 / 16th Round (Colorado Rockies)

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (43-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-43, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.14 ERA, .90 WHIP, 144 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -271, Rockies +221; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Drew Largest Crowd Of 2022 MLB Season Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the second half of the 2022 season by hosting division-rival San Francisco Giants with a promotional Cody Bellinger bobblehead giveaway. Thursday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,165, which was the team’s 10th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Grading the Yankees’ overall draft

There are plenty of ways to add prospects to your organization, but the draft remains the largest source of incoming talent. Even with the reduced rounds from previous years, the draft can revitalize franchises or force others into an early rebuild. The Yankees have had some recent success developing from within here, and they entered the 2022 draft with a clear goal in mind: stockpile plenty of developed arms.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Austin, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Denver, CO
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May Making Rehab Start For Oklahoma City; Andrew Heaney Nearing Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has absorbed a rash of injuries this season and now could be roughly three weeks away from adding Dustin May to the starting rotation. May started a rehab assignment last week with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers and struck out three over two perfect innings. Now the right-hander is joining Triple-A Oklahoma City to continue his rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Sign First 2022 Draft Pick: Report

The Texas Rangers have until Aug. 1 to sign all of their 18 selections from the MLB Draft that wrapped up on Tuesday. The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed their 11th-round draft pick, meaning the Rangers have signed the first member of their 2022 MLB Draft class. The Rangers have...
ARLINGTON, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy