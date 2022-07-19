ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Department of Emergency Response warns of Wednesday heat

963thebuzzer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Take steps to beat the heat tomorrow. The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response says Wednesday’s heat index could reach 100 degrees. Paired with humidity,...

963thebuzzer.com

Comments / 0

Related
963thebuzzer.com

Fire badly damages vacant house on Ithaca’s west end

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vacant house on Ithaca’s west end is badly damaged after a fire last evening. Firefighters arrived around 6:20 to a duplex on West Buffalo Street in flames. It took over three hours to contain the fire, which did not affect neighboring homes. The fire was eventually contained.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Man airlifted in Cortland County after crash

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the afternoon of July 17th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 281 in the Town of Preble. 51-year-old George Santerre was driving a 1929 Ford southbound on Route 281 when the vehicle experienced...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

"This was horrific" Madison County Sheriff reacts to fatal crash in Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Authorities say 35-year-old, Justin Haines is being charged with over six crimes including, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. The alleged killer was driving high on drugs and speeding when he drove his truck into a car killing 69-year-old, Deborah Sorrentino and her Mother, 92-year-old Pat Sorrentino Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

House burned in Saturday morning fire

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire broke out at a Pine City residence in the early morning hours of July 16. Calls were reported around 2 a.m. of a working structure fire to a residence on Kinner Hill Road in Pine City. Multiple departments arrived including Webbs Mills,...
PINE CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Two houses struck by gunfire late Tuesday on Syracuse's north side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two residences were struck with gunfire overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, according to Syracuse Police. Two shot spotter notifications came in from the area of S. Alvord Street near Beecher Street and Sewer Street, according to police and Onondaga County 911 dispatch. The first Tuesday night...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Osha
963thebuzzer.com

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Bar destroyed in Saturday morning fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning fire in Elmira Heights left a family-owned bar in ruin. The Glass House, located at 125 Prescott ave, was the scene of a working structure fire that was called in around 3:48 a.m. Fire crews were dispatched and met with heavy flames and intense heat coming from […]
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for Dunkin’ purse snatcher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for any information on a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a chair in Dunkin’ Donuts. EPD posted a photo taken from a security camera showing the woman in the Dunkin’ location on Madison Avenue in downtown Elmira. Police said that the woman was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Arrest Woman After Reports of an Armed Home Invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a woman after reports of an armed home invasion. On July 19th, at around 10:20 AM, IPD responded to the 300 block of Center Street for reports of three people allegedly armed with guns trying to break into a home. When officers arrived,...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira home health aide sentenced for submitting fraudulent timesheets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Arrested After Wednesday Night Burglary

A Geneva woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary in the city Wednesday night. The Police Department reports officers responded to a Castle Street residence around 8:38p for a burglary in progress where they found Rachel Woodhams-Vasquez in the back yard. It is alleged that she entered the residence through a window, stole items inside, then attempted to flee while in possession of the stolen property.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for violent Elmira southside burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been accused of a violent burglary earlier this spring, allegedly attacking multiple women and breaking one of the victim’s arms, according to court documents. Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 7 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Binghamton man wanted for Grand Larceny

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jordan Ryder on an outstanding Grand Larceny warrant and is asking Broome County Residents for assistance. Ryder is a white male who is 6’3″ and weighs 165 pounds, He is known to frequent the Bigelow...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy