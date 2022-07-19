ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Stokely Brothers & Company cannery in 1931

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stokely Brothers & Company purchased a cannery along the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal just south of Rehoboth Avenue Extended in 1927 for $15,500. Originally established as Atlantic Canning Company in 1911 by John G. Townsend, the operation was strategically placed along the canal...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Charm City Run opens first Del. store in Rehoboth Beach

Charm City Run, a Baltimore-based running and walking specialty company, has opened its first store in Delaware on Rehoboth Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store opened July 8, and store manager Sydney Seth said it’s been busy. It was a longer process to get open than expected, but things have been going well, she said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Seacrets to Open Location on Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - You've heard of Chincoteague ponies, but how about Chincoteague Seacrets?. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Ocean City Today

Neighbors, developers spar over Ocean City Margaraitville alley request

Hearing held on request for city to abandon right-of-way Members of the public have given their opinions on the city abandoning a downtown right-of-way for a planned Margaritaville resort along the Boardwalk. And while project developers and one neighbor spoke in favor of the developer’s request at a hearing Monday,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Food service education can mean better service in restaurants

It’s no secret that new hires for restaurant work often prove they are not as skilled as they said they were. Applicants for upper-level positions that require certifiable experience, such as executive chef or general manager, are fewer and further between. And nowhere is this trend more obvious than in seasonal resort communities.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT sign shop is a busy place

We all drive by dozens, if not hundreds of them, every day. Roadway signs not only direct us, they also play a critical role in driving safety. Imagine a world without stop signs. Motorists don't give the story behind Delaware's roadway signs any thought, but the Delaware Department of Transportation...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Original Rehoboth schoolhouse desk donated to museum

Longtime Rehoboth Beach resident Kitty Cole has donated an original Rehoboth schoolhouse desk for display with Paul Lovett’s miniature village re-creation of 1910 Rehoboth Avenue in the Rehoboth Beach Main Street building next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum. Cole was given the antique desk by Billy Joseph, whose ancestor...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex must include sprinklers in building code

With the Sussex County Council considering when to establish an adoption date for the ordinance that will update the county residential building code to the 2021 edition of the International Residential Code, I would like to encourage the council to do more research regarding the costs of residential fire sprinklers and continue to postpone the adoption of this ordinance. At this time, council is preparing to adopt the 2021 edition of the IRC with a deletion on the requirement for residential fire sprinklers. Previous published comments from council members expressed concerns about the installation costs of these systems as one of the reasons for the deletion.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Rules Being Changed For Massive Project?

When a hotel project’s massive scope prevents it from meeting the parking code, it stands to reason connections to the project would downsize the development to fit the existing rules those before them had to follow. In the case of the Margaritaville project – a 265-room hotel, three-restaurant resort...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED - BEACH COTTAGE IN FRANKFORD!

Your beach escape awaits! Nestled in the quiet, wooded community of Plantation Park this home is only 3 miles to Bethany Beach and Ocean View. You never have to leave your new beach home that features your very own backyard retreat with a sundeck, above ground pool, custom outdoor shower and unique to this property the “boat house”. This fantastic and newly updated beach house is graced with a lovely covered front entrance and sun deck perfect for gathering with friends. The house has been completely renovated and now features a beautiful show stopping kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, and best of all the expansive bay window letting in an abundance of natural light. New flooring spans through the large great room and the two spacious bedrooms. You’ll love the boat house, an additional structure with space ready for your hobbies and beach toys or make it additional living space both on the first level and second. Laundry room is also located in the boat house. Let the days go by in this newly updated home. After a day at the beach, take a dip in your pool and entertain your family and friends for a crab dinner or cook-out inside or out. In Plantation Park you own the land making this the perfect vacation getaway or investment property.
FRANKFORD, DE
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Day-Drinking in Ocean City, Maryland

Ah, good old-fashioned day drinking. There's nothing like sitting on the beach by the ocean, soaking up the sun, cold drink in hand. When you're on vacation in Ocean City, it's always a good time to crack open a cold one or mix up your favorite concoction. You'll find no shortage of bars in the area serving your favorite libations around the clock. Here are a few of the best places to day drink in Ocean City. Best of all, they are all located on the beach, so you can enjoy the sand and saltwater while you sip away the day.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

First State is first rate

I recently encountered a deer on a dark country road near Rehoboth Beach. Collision was impossible to avoid, despite driving slowly at dusk. Fortunately, there was little damage to the vehicle and none to me. I did not see the deer again. The car was still drivable, so I reported the accident to the appropriate authorities the following morning.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

After 50 years, Copp’s Seafood now under new ownership

Copp’s Seafood is a local institution, and new owners David Wing and Lisa Olivere said they intend to keep it that way. After having been run by the Copp family for more than 50 years, the seafood shack off Mulberry Knoll Road outside Lewes closed July 3 and reopened July 13 under the ownership of Wing and Olivere.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Blood Bank of Delmarva hosts Blood For A Brew at Crooked Hammock

Give blood, drink beer was the mantra of the day July 18, as the Blood Bank of Delmarva hosted one of its Blood For A Brew events at Crooked Hammock in Lewes. Blood For A Brew is part of the blood bank’s summer blood drive, partnering with breweries up and down the state to encourage Delawareans to give blood. In exchange for donating, participants received a coupon for $2 off a beer at participating venues.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Brimming Horn Meadery plans to open Seaford location this fall

Not long after celebrating its five-year anniversary, Brimming Horn Meadery is planning to expand its operations with a second location in Seaford opening this fall. Seaford City Council at its July 12 meeting approved a lease agreement with Brimming Horn, so the Milton-based business will be opening a second facility in the property at 106 Spring St. Similar to the current Milton property, it will include a tasting room, but will also be the primary production facility for both locations.
SEAFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

OC BikeFest dates, other events finalized in Ocean City

From OC BikeFest to a 5K to raise money for breast cancer, the resort’s fall calendar is filling up fast. At a meeting Monday, Ocean City Council members approved details for the following upcoming events:. OC BikeFest. Council members approved a memorandum of understanding with the organizers of OC...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawaretoday.com

Exceptional Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Delaware

Many business owners of color face disparate challenges. Here are a few black-owned businesses to support in a variety of sectors. Frozen treats such as paletas, gelato and sorbet provided Janine Crawford with the inspiration for small-batch artisan pops made with healthy ingredients. Flavors have included apple pie, coconut cream and strawberry kiwi. Boozy pops are available for adults.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

SOLA3 urges action to clean Rehoboth’s lakes

Save Our Lakes Alliance3 appreciates Ron MacArthur’s column focusing on Silver Lake and Lake Comegys, and SOLA3’s efforts to restore, protect and maintain these lakes, which also include Lake Gerar. While we are proud of our accomplishments, one should not come to the conclusion that the lakes are healthy. Far from it, and from the time they were fed by freshwater springs years ago to the present time when, for many years, they have become stormwater retention ponds for the City of Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Parking is an issue all over Lewes

A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
LEWES, DE
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple at Kiwanis BBQ

The Apple Scrapple Festival Committee will be manning the Kiwanis BBQ Chicken Stand (4560 Seashore Highway, Bridgeville) on Friday, July 22. Please show your support by purchasing BBQ chicken at the stand starting at 8:30 a.m. Platters are $10 and half-chicken only is $9.50.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE

