Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rates Initial Report, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, OTVI.USA. Truckload van contract rates have started to show early signs of contraction this July according to FreightWaves’ invoice data, which pulls from a database representing $20 billion worth of annual spend. Van contract rates (VCRPM1) have dropped over 2% since the start of July to a value of $2.87, which has broken the $2.90-per-mile threshold that has been in place since early March.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO