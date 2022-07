Patrick D. Kenneally, McHenry County State’s Attorney, announces that 28-year-old Trent Keegan, formerly of Harvard and Lake in the Hills, Illinois, was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of Armed Robbery and Attempt Armed Robbery pursuant to a negotiated plea in front of the Honorable Michael E. Coppedge on July 21, 2022.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO