Dyer County, TN

CWD-Positive Deer Confirmed in Dyer County

tn.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE --- Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in a 4 ½-year-old white-tailed deer buck in Dyer County according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. This makes Dyer County positive and due to the proximity within 10 miles, Obion County and Lake...

www.tn.gov

radionwtn.com

Catch Of The Day At Reelfoot Lake

Tiptonville, Tenn.–Jerry Jones of Tiptonville caught what will surely be the catch of the day early this morning at Reelfoot Lake. He caught the 55 pound flathead catfish upper blue Basin at Blue Basin Cove Lodge on Reelfoot. Photo courtesy of Jerry Jones.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Solid Waste Convenience Center to close intermittently on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local solid waste center will see intermittent closures on Friday. The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says that the Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Center at 95 Passmore Lane will close randomly due to driveway repairs. “The site will be closed at times on Friday,”...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Tyson donates 40,000 lbs of food to Helping Hand of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is helping one nonprofit address food insecurity. Helping Hand of Humboldt is an organization that provides free groceries, hot lunches, showers, free toiletry and clothing to the greater Gibson County area. Executive Director Jocelyn Bundy says they try to minister to all the needs...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Tipton County, TN kid found safe after more than a year missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. An Endangered Child Alert was issued for […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Multi-Agency Auction to be Held at Obion County Fairgrounds

A multi-agency auction will take place on August 6th at the Obion County fairgrounds. Over 100 firearms, along with over 20 vehicles, will hit the auction block starting at 10:00. Items that will be sold include confiscations from the Union City Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Obion County...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Portion of Christmasville Road to temporarily close for work

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Highway Department says part of Christmasville is being temporarily closed next week. Superintendent Bart Walls says Christmasville will be closed from Morisch Road to Ashport Road in order to replace a cross drain. Walls says this will begin on Monday, July 25 at...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

3 men wanted for dog fighting operation in Haywood County

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men in connection with an investigation into a dog fighting operation. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian A. Currie each are wanted for alleged animal cruelty and dog fighting. The sheriff’s office said the three men have been identified as having roles in a dog fighting operation in rural Haywood County on Lightfoot Road.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WATE

TBI investigating after violent West Tennessee arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a violent arrest from Oakland, Tennessee after going viral. It started as a traffic stop and turned into a whole lot more after police said Brandon Calloway refused to pull over. They chased him to his family’s home, where things only got worse. Fayette […]
OAKLAND, TN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Gibson; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; Obion; Tipton; Weakley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Fire crews respond to house boat fire at Cedar Grove Marina

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department assisted the Claiborne Fire Department in responding to a house boat fire Sunday. The fire happened at Cedar Grove Marina, officials said. Upon arrival, crews saw that the dock and boat were both on fire, so they moved the boat into the cove away from other structures.
TAZEWELL, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Colleagues, Friends, Family Mourn Loss of Long-Time Attorney

PARIS (July 16) – William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. “Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

National speaker motivates inmates preparing for release

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, July 7, CoreCivic’s Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville hosted national motivational speaker Baron Warren. Warren spoke to a group of male inmates preparing to be released during a “1 Hour To Manhood” training course, in hopes to inspire them to become leaders and lead a life of purpose.
WHITEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Union City felon sentenced to over 12 years for drug, firearm charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A convicted felon from Union City has been sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that 34-year-old Mark Allen Branch pled guilty to possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Old Hickory Steakhouse demolished after fire in 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson staple has been torn down. From 1969 to 2007, Village Inn Pizza brought in people from all over Tennessee. The spot was known to be a hang out for teens and just an overall place to have fun while being safe. In 2007 the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Federal Prison

Jackson, Tenn.– Mark Allen Branch, 34, of Union City, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and for being a felon-in-possession of a firearm. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.
UNION CITY, TN
WREG

Union City man sentenced for meth, pot

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Union City, Tennessee man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison last week for possession and intent to distribute drugs. Mark Branch, 34, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after Dyer County Sheriffs Office said he was found with 50 grams of methamphetamine, 174.95 grams of marijuana […]
brownsvilleradio.com

Joe and Pam Stephens sell Back Yard Barbecue

Backyard Barbecue owner Joe Stephens calls it, “A new beginning for an old pro.” Stephens says that on August 1, Earbie and Christy Williams will be the new owners of Back Yard BBQ and Charleston Catering. Stephens has owned the business for almost 22 years. Earbie Williams, Stephens...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

