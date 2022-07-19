Heavy Metal Students Benefit From Metallica Scholarship

On July 24, 2022, at 8:39 a.m., a Public Safety Support Specialist (PS3) responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When the PS3 arrived at the location he saw subjects around the vehicle, a blue pickup truck. As the vehicle was now a possibly occupied stolen vehicle, the PS3 requested an officer respond to the location. An officer from the East Precinct responded to assist and investigate. Sometime during the investigation, a suspect got into the vehicle and attempted to flee, striking the officer with the stolen car. The suspect then hit another vehicle, which was occupied by two people. The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. An elderly female passenger from the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 58 MINUTES AGO