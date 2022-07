The New York Mets had an awesome first half of the season. Manager Buck Showalter got the best out of his team and that was without Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tylor Megill for a majority of the first half. deGrom hasn't pitched since last July for the Mets and just recently had a minor setback when he experienced soreness in his shoulder. He is scheduled to make another rehab start tonight and hopefully his last. The Mets host the Yankees next week and what a story that would be if he makes his debut at Citi Field hosting the Yankees. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

QUEENS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO