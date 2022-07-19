ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine-induced immune response to Omicron wanes substantially over time

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Although COVID-19 booster vaccinations in adults elicit high levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, antibody levels decrease substantially within 3 months, according to new clinical trial data. The findings, published today in Cell Reports Medicine, are from a study sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and...

MedicalXpress

Newly developed vaccine offers superior protection against omicron variants

Yale scientists have developed a novel omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.
MedicalXpress

Protective T cells remain 20 months after COVID

Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop protective immune responses, mediated by virus-specific T cells and antibodies, shortly after the infection. There is concern, however, that immunity does not persist over time, which may translate into severe COVID-19 upon re-infection. In the July 12 issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of...
MedicalXpress

New fast test discriminates between cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after vaccination or infection

A MedUni Vienna research team has developed a new blood test that indicates a person's status of cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2 within just 48 hours. This test is particularly relevant for vulnerable patient groups, whose own antibody response is not meaningful. The test can even indicate whether immunity is the result of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or of survived infection. The study data were recently published in Allergy.
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
Nature.com

Alveolar macrophages: Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 242 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused more than 6.3 million deaths to date. Despite great efforts to curb the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), vaccines and neutralizing antibodies are in the gloom due to persistent viral mutations and antiviral compounds face challenges of specificity and safety. In addition, vaccines are unable to treat already-infected individuals, and antiviral drugs cannot be used prophylactically. Therefore, exploration of unconventional strategies to curb the current pandemic is highly urgent. Alveolar macrophages (AMs) residing on the surface of alveoli are the first immune cells that dispose of alveoli-invading viruses. Our findings demonstrate that M1 AMs have an acidic endosomal pH, thus favoring SARS-CoV-2 to leave endosomes and release into the cytosol where the virus initiates replication; in contrast, M2 AMs have an increased endosomal pH, which dampens the viral escape and facilitates delivery of the virus for lysosomal degradation. In this review, we propose that AMs are the Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection and that modulation of the endosomal pH of AMs has the potential to eliminate invaded SARS-CoV-2; the same strategy might also be suitable for other lethal respiratory viruses.
Science Daily

Scientists develop a new non-opioid pain killer with fewer side effects

A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) with potentially fewer side effects compared to other potent painkillers, has been discovered. A team of scientists, co-led by researchers from the School of Life Sciences, University of Warwick, has investigated a compound called BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine), found to be a potent and selective analgesic which is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action and potentially opens a new pipeline for the development of new analgesic drugs.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nasal-spraying Bacillus spores as an effective symptomatic treatment for children with acute respiratory syncytial virus infection

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is aÂ leading cause of Acute Respiratory Tract Infections (ARTIs)Â in young children. However, there is currently no vaccine or treatment available for children. Here, we demonstrated that nasal-spraying probiotics containingÂ 5 billion of Bacillus spores (LiveSpo Navax) is an effective symptomatic treatment in a 6-day randomized controlled clinical study for RSV-infected children (n"‰="‰40"“46/group). Navax treatment resulted in 1-day faster recovery-time and 10"“50% better efficacy in relieving ARTI symptoms. At day 3, RSV load and level of pro-inflammatory cytokines in nasopharyngeal samples was reduced by 630 folds and 2.7"“12.7 folds respectively. This showed 53-fold and 1.8"“3.6-fold more effective than those in the control-standard of care-group. In summary, nasal-spraying Bacillus spores can rapidly and effectively relieve symptoms of RSV-induced ARTIs while exhibit strong impacts in reducing viral load and inflammation. Our nasal-spraying probiotics may provide a basis for simple-to-use, low-cost, and effective treatment against viral infection in general.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Preclinical study: Antibiotics affect male and female gut microbiomes differently

In a new study, researchers at Cedars-Sinai found that antibiotics have sex-specific effects on the gut microbiome makeup of male and female laboratory rats. The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, could have implications for using the drugs in humans to treat or prevent bacterial infection. "We found...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Novel gene therapy could reduce bleeding risk for haemophilia patients

A single gene therapy injection could dramatically reduce the bleeding risk faced by people with haemophilia B, finds a study involving UCL researchers. For the paper, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, experts from UCL, Royal Free Hospital and biotechnology company Freeline Therapeutics trialled and continue to evaluate a new type of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate, called FLT180a, to treat severe and moderately severe cases of the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Cancer cells make unique form of collagen, protecting them from immune response

Cancer cells produce small amounts of their own form of collagen, creating a unique extracellular matrix that affects the tumor microbiome and protects against immune responses, according to a new study by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. This abnormal collagen structure is fundamentally different from normal collagen made in the human body, providing a highly specific target for therapeutic strategies.
CANCER
Medical Daily

Scientists Develop New Omicron-Targeting Vaccine

A team of scientists from Yale recently developed a new COVID vaccine that offers superior immune protection against omicron variants. Dubbed Omnivax, the new vaccine reportedly increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, when compared with the standard mRNA vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Science Daily

Study shows widespread mislabeling of CBD content occurs for over-the-counter products

In a new study, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers tested more than 100 topical cannabidiol (CBD) products available online and at retail stores, and found significant evidence of inaccurate and misleading labeling of CBD content. The study also revealed that some of these nonprescription products contained amounts of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main active ingredient in cannabis that can cause a "high," including some products that claimed to be free of THC.
BALTIMORE, MD
Science Daily

Learning to fight infection

Scientific advancements have often been held back by the need for high volumes of data, which can be costly, time-consuming, and sometimes difficult to collect. But there may be a solution to this problem when investigating how our bodies fight illness: a new machine learning method called "MotifBoost." This approach can help interpret data from T-cell receptors (TCRs) in identifying past infections to specific pathogens. By focusing on a collection of short sequences of amino acids in the TCRs, a research team achieved more accurate results with smaller datasets. This work may shed light on the way the human immune system recognizes germs, which may lead to improved health outcomes.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Biochemistry: Peptide 'fingerprint' enables earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease

Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease are caused by folding errors (misfolding) in proteins or peptides, i.e. by changes in their spatial structure. This is the result of minute deviations in the chemical composition of the biomolecules. Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have developed a simple and effective method for detecting such misfolding at an early stage of the disease. Misfolding is revealed by the structure of dried residue from protein and peptide solutions. The method involves analyzing micrographs with neural networks and has a predictive accuracy of over 99 percent. The results have been published in Advanced Materials.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Review outlines methods to estimate life expectancy

Five key methods have been explored by Leicester researchers to calculate life expectancy and the life years lost due to disease and illness. Life expectancy measures, particularly years of life lost or gained, have captured a great interest in the last years by public health institutions and healthcare professionals given their immediate and actionable interpretation.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Pharmacist-based deprescribing successfully reduced older adults' exposure to anticholinergic drugs

Anticholinergics, a class of drugs frequently prescribed for depression, urinary incontinence and many other conditions common in older adults, affect the brain by blocking acetylcholine, a nervous system neurotransmitter which influences memory, alertness and planning skills.A new study from Regenstrief Institute, Purdue University College of Pharmacy and Indiana University School of Medicine researchers has found that using pharmacists as deprescribing care coordinators decreased prescription of anticholinergics by 73 percent and reduced cumulative use of these drugs by as much as 70 percent.
HEALTH
Science Daily

How vaccine-related fears affect the flu shot experience

A novel long-term study of how vaccine-related fears influence flu shot outcomes has found that these fears not only reduce vaccination, but also fuel symptoms of dizziness and lightheadedness at the time of the injection. These fears can have such a hold on some people that they may get a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

