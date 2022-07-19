ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serge Ibaka agreed to one-year minimum deal to re-sign for Bucks

 5 days ago
Serge Ibaka signed a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.91M contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have made the re-signing of Serge Ibaka officially official. pic.twitter.com/1v77w2Odz81:30 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed center Serge Ibaka. “Serge is an elite defender and shot blocker who will continue to add depth for us at center,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He was a valuable acquisition for us last season, and we look forward to having him back in Milwaukee.” -via NBA.com / July 19, 2022

StatMuse: Playoff leaders since 2010: Points — LeBron James Rebounds — LeBron James Assists — LeBron James Steals — LeBron James Blocks — Serge Ibaka Wins — LeBron James King James has been dominant. pic.twitter.com/EUeRdX0dhL -via Twitter @statmuse / July 15, 2022

Moussa Diabaté: “Over the years, I’ll say a lot of Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kevin Garnett. Those are four players that I’ve really looked up to. I watch a little bit of everyone. Tim Thomas, I don’t know if you know him, but I watch a little bit of him. Serge Ibaka, I watch him from back when he was in OKC; that’s another big one. Just players like that – all-around big 4s and centers who are able to move their feet, guard on the perimeter, be versatile and make a two-way impact.” -via basketballnews.com / July 9, 2022

