Several area independent stores have put themselves up for sale this summer. The Quality Market in Barre — known for its well-stocked butcher shop and fish offerings — has a new sign out front saying, “Own this iconic store. Call 603-643-3700.” The Meadow Mart at 284 Elm Street in Montpelier — known for its creemees and deli — is listed by William Raveis Stowe Realty for $450,000. And, the Plainfield Hardware store — known for garden supplies, groceries, deli, and pet supplies as well as a whole inventory of paint and hardware — is listed with Paul Spera Company Realtors in Stowe for $1,500,000.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO