Taj Gibson officially signs one-year deal with Wizards

Taj Gibson signed a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.91M contract with the Washington Wizards.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

The Washington Wizards’ awaited signing of Taj Gibson is now official, the team announced. The signing was delayed because Gibson was in Brazil attending Joakim Noah’s wedding. – 6:41 PM

“Taj [Gibson] comes to us as a veteran big who will add toughness, experience and physicality to our team. We know he will always be prepared and ready when we need him, giving us valuable depth in our frontcourt.”

– Tommy Sheppard on Taj Gibson signing – 6:38 PM

The Wizards have officially announced the signing of 37 year old veteran big Taj Gibson. – 6:32 PM

Departing Knicks vet Taj Gibson had a goodbye call with Tom Thibodeau: “It was great” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:36 PM

Taj Gibson had a $5 million option for next season that wasn’t picked up by the Knicks, although the team could’ve still re-signed him at a lower number. Gibson said returning to the Knicks was a “possibility” because “I understood the role.” However, he agreed to a one year, $3 million deal with Washington, where he’ll back up Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. It’s an opportunity for a bigger role for Gibson. -via New York Daily News / July 18, 2022

Gibson’s impact was heavier in the locker room, where he provided guidance for Mitchell Robinson and reinforcement for Thibodeau. As one person familiar with the Bulls during tenures of Gibson and Thibodeau said, it’s a strategy from Thibodeau to keep such a player in the locker room to drive home the coach’s messages and philosophies. -via New York Daily News / July 18, 2022

“It’s always tough in a business when you play for so many years with the same guys,” Gibson, who played for three different teams with Thibodeau and Derrick Rose, told the Daily News. “A lot of blessings. A lot of ups and downs. Even when I made my decision, the phone call me and Thibs had, it was great.” -via New York Daily News / July 18, 2022