Over the last few seasons, Russell Westbrook has been steadily declining. It's sad to see one of the most enjoyable players go through this stage in his career, but it's true. Despite his struggles, he was still someone who could consistently finish around the rim in his career. But in the sole season that he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russ has seemingly lost that ability as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO