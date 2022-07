With over $1 billion in COVID funding available to school districts, a new report by The School and State Finance Project, ConnCAN, and FutureEd found more than 50% is going toward hiring and training staff, while 20% is being used to address learning loss. At the same time only about 11% of the funding has been spent and it’s unclear how these school districts or the state are tracking the results they are getting from the funds.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO