LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 22, 2022) — David Fardo, Ph.D., a professor of biostatistics and the inaugural Stephen W. Wyatt Endowed Professor in the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, is one of 14 University Research Professors for 2022-23. The University Research Professorship Awards honor faculty members who have demonstrated excellence that addresses scientific, social, cultural and economic challenges in our region and around the world.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO