Three UT Martin administrators have completed the University of Tennessee Executive Leadership Institute program. Dr. Nancy Buschhaus, of Palmersville, interim dean for the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences; Edie Gibson, of Martin, senior adviser to the chancellor; and Dr. Mark McCloud, of Martin, chief diversity and inclusion officer, were among 23 participants in the institute’s 2022 class. This year’s cohort is the third in the program’s history.

MARTIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO