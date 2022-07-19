The past two days have been absolutely brutal when it comes to Wordle. Yesterday's word was something that mostly Animal Crossing fans and insect enthusiasts would have gotten reliably. However, the Wordle on July 22 is a word that many players likely didn't know existed. If you want some help getting through this Wordle, then use one of our best starting words, and read below for a couple of hints and even the full answer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO