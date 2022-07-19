ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone How To Complete The Cursed Ground Event

Call of Duty Season 4 has added the new "Cursed Ground" public event to Warzone's Fortune's Keep map, and while it's very much optional, completing it will give you valuable rewards to use in your match. Here we break down everything you need to know about the Cursed Ground event.
Genshin Impact - A Misplaced Conch World Quest Guide

A Misplaced Conch is the final world quest in Genshin Impact's three-part The Scattered Past questline. This quest is one of many that only unlock after the main mirage-related storylines in the Summertime Odyssey event have been completed. Here's where to find the specific Imaging Conches needed to finish up A Misplaced Conch.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Week Begins Today

Activision is hosting another Call of Duty: Vanguard free play event, and it begins today, July 21. For an entire week, everyone can play Vanguard's multiplayer completely free and also check out the Zombies mode at no cost. The free play period ends at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on July 26.
New Assassin’s Creed Leak Explained | GameSpot News

Kotaku reported on Project Red's existence, while Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said Project Red is part of AC Infinity as opposed to a separate game. Sources speaking to Kotaku said this game, whatever it may be, could be set in Asia. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb previously said it may be set in Japan. During an earnings report call, the company mentioned a delay for another "smaller, premium unannounced title." Reports now indicate the game in question is Assassin's Creed Rift, a new standalone AC game that was originally meant to be a DLC episode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
This Custom Legend Of Zelda Gaming PC Says More Is More

This Legend of Zelda-themed gaming PC, created by builder OdderTech, rejects the trend of carefully minimalist PC builds, instead choosing to include as many of the series' iconic items as possible. With the outside of the case resembling Ocarina of Time's Deku Tree, the inside of the build also boasts thematic water cooling, and no less than four different Master Swords.
Today's Wordle Answer (#398) - July 22, 2022

The past two days have been absolutely brutal when it comes to Wordle. Yesterday's word was something that mostly Animal Crossing fans and insect enthusiasts would have gotten reliably. However, the Wordle on July 22 is a word that many players likely didn't know existed. If you want some help getting through this Wordle, then use one of our best starting words, and read below for a couple of hints and even the full answer.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Everything to Know

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set in the world of Aionios, which is notable for its 2 major nations of Keves and Agnus - who constantly war with one another. Characters from Keves and Agnus only have 10 year life spans dubbed "terms". In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you control 6 primary...
Apex Legends Gaiden Event - Armed And Dangerous LTM Guide

Apex Legends' anime-themed Gaiden event went live on July 19, and in addition to introducing 40 new cosmetics based on popular anime series, the event heralded the return of a well-loved limited-time mode: Armed and Dangerous. Armed and Dangerous was the very first LTM to appear in Apex Legends back...
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Player Earns Ultra-Rare One-In-85 Billion Item

There's no shortage of quality weapons to grind for in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but there are astronomical odds in play when it comes to finding some of the best gear in the Borderlands spin-off. One player has managed to overcome those daunting numbers, and now owns an extremely rare item that has a 1-in-85 billion chance of dropping in the game.
Saints Row's Open World Is Chaotically Messy, And I Dig It

A lot has changed in the open-world genre since the Saints Row series came to its ridiculous conclusion amid an alien invasion almost 10 years ago. And with the reboot of the franchise, Deep Silver Volition seems to be looking back to that time, before open-world games were flooded with RPG elements and crafting systems. The new Saints Row feels a lot like a game from a different era, but with a bunch of additions that make it more than just a nostalgic return to the past.
Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate

Sign In to follow. Follow Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
