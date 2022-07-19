Kotaku reported on Project Red's existence, while Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said Project Red is part of AC Infinity as opposed to a separate game. Sources speaking to Kotaku said this game, whatever it may be, could be set in Asia. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb previously said it may be set in Japan. During an earnings report call, the company mentioned a delay for another "smaller, premium unannounced title." Reports now indicate the game in question is Assassin's Creed Rift, a new standalone AC game that was originally meant to be a DLC episode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
