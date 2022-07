Though he only pitched 28 innings across parts of two seasons at Alabama, Connor Prielipp was the first former Tide player off the board during the 2022 MLB Draft. The Minnesota Twins took him in the second round with pick no. 48. He joins an organization located in close proximity to his native Wisconsin. Prielipp did not pitch in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO