LOS ANGELES -- For the second consecutive night, there was a grand slam at Dodger Stadium. This time it buried the Giants. Sam Long hung an 0-2 curveball to Cody Bellinger with two outs in the bottom of the eighth Friday night and the struggling outfielder yanked it just inside the foul pole in right, breaking open a game the Dodgers, who would go on to win 5-1 when closer Craig Kimbrel worked around some trouble in the ninth. The Giants took momentum into the All-Star break but have dropped both games here at Dodger Stadium.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO