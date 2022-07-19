ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

You Won't Believe What Tom Brady Is Saying About His Friendship With Donald Trump Now: ‘Don’t Always See Eye to Eye’

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kj9sW_0glPtfbN00
Splash News

Tom Brady opened up about his relationship (or lack thereof) with former president Donald Trump in a new interview with Variety. The NFL legend, 44, revealed that he hasn’t been in touch with Trump, 76, in quite some time. “I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years,” Tom said. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also explained that the golf outings he went on with Trump happened “17 or 18 years ago.” Brady added, “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Back in 2015, a photo of a “Make America Great Again” hat went viral and many began to associate Brady with Trump’s politics, beliefs, etc. At the time, Brady said that Trump (who was running for president at the time) personally sent it to him. “He sent me a hat, and he gave it to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker,” Brady also said on a radio show that same year. And it didn’t stop there— Brady also spoke highly of Trump at the time, as Variety reported, “It’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish. He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he’s a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champ noted to Variety in this month’s interview that he thinks the press “mischaracterized” his relationship with Trump. “My personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws,” he said. “I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t.”

Brady then seemed to compare his differences with Trump to those from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 41. “There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone,” he said. The athlete continued, “And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Donald Trump
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#American Football#Lsb Patriots#Variety Lrb Variety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
3K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy