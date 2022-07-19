You Won't Believe What Tom Brady Is Saying About His Friendship With Donald Trump Now: ‘Don’t Always See Eye to Eye’

Splash News

Tom Brady opened up about his relationship (or lack thereof) with former president Donald Trump in a new interview with Variety. The NFL legend, 44, revealed that he hasn’t been in touch with Trump, 76, in quite some time. “I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years,” Tom said. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also explained that the golf outings he went on with Trump happened “17 or 18 years ago.” Brady added, “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Back in 2015, a photo of a “Make America Great Again” hat went viral and many began to associate Brady with Trump’s politics, beliefs, etc. At the time, Brady said that Trump (who was running for president at the time) personally sent it to him. “He sent me a hat, and he gave it to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker,” Brady also said on a radio show that same year. And it didn’t stop there— Brady also spoke highly of Trump at the time, as Variety reported, “It’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish. He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he’s a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champ noted to Variety in this month’s interview that he thinks the press “mischaracterized” his relationship with Trump. “My personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws,” he said. “I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t.”

Brady then seemed to compare his differences with Trump to those from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 41. “There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone,” he said. The athlete continued, “And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”