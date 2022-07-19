ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery Introduces Its Mixed-Up Mule Canned Cocktails to Texas

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER CITY, N.M.— Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery is bringing a taste of the Southwest to Texas with the state-wide availability of its Mixed-Up Mule canned cocktails. Until now, Little Toad Creek’s Mixed-Up Mule ready-to-drink cocktails were only available in New Mexico and Colorado. Thanks to the brand’s expanded distribution,...

www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Mexico In-Depth

EVERY DOOR IS THE RIGHT DOOR

Once a prosperous salesman in the construction industry, he’d lost his job and health insurance. Gone were the dream house he’d designed in Albuquerque’s foothills and many of the motorcycles he’d owned. The last one, a Kawasaki W650 with a peashooter exhaust, sat in his garage in disrepair.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

No Limit For New Mexico SNAP Participants To Double Up On Produce

SANTA FE — New Mexico Farmers Market Association (NMFMA) announces that more than $2.5 million in food incentive dollars are available this year for grocery food shoppers who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, to buy New Mexico grown fruits and vegetables through the Double Up Food Bucks program.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 22 – July 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 22 – July 28 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: La Familia Grower’s Market in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Familia Grower’s Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents.
SOUTH VALLEY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Silver City, NM
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Nada, TX
City
Deming, NM
City
Moscow, TX
OutThere Colorado

COVID wiping out performances across Colorado

With few if any remaining COVID precautions being enforced around the state, the coronavirus is again wreaking havoc on performing arts organizations across the state. At least four Colorado performing companies – Central City Opera, the Creede Repertory Theatre, the Evergreen Players and the Lake Dillon Theatre Company – have canceled all performances through at least Monday (July 25) because of new outbreaks among their creative teams.
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

Grant County (Stacker.com) As the newest and more transmissible variant of Omicron surges across the state, Grant County has has risen as the county with the highest number of infections. According to a report by Stacker, the county had 511 new cases per 100k in the past week (138 new...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

High heat continues with scattered mountain storms

Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to clearing skies and mild temperatures. Some cities across southern NM picked up some heavy rainfall so far Saturday morning. Roswell and Silver City both collected around 0.30″ of rain. Overall our state will catch a break from the widespread showers and storms while we transition into a better monsoon pattern as early as Sunday. Our ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners is moving east; this will allow a much healthier/wetter pattern to begin once again throughout all next week. Flash flooding will continue to be a big concern over the burn scars in the extended forecast. For now, the more widespread storms will set up over the western and northern highlands.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#The Mule#Food Drink#Texans#Gin Grapefruit#Classic Mule
The Associated Press

Reduced to a trickle, river managers brace for more drying

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — Triple digit temperatures and a fickle monsoon season have combined with decades of persistent drought to put one of North America’s longest rivers in its most precarious situation yet. Islands of sand and gravel and patches of cracked mud are taking over where the Rio Grande once flowed. It’s a scene not unlike other hot, dry spots around the western U.S. where rivers and reservoirs have been shrinking due to climate change and continued demand. Local and federal water managers on Thursday warned that more stretches of the beleaguered Rio Grande will be drying up in the coming days in the Albuquerque area, leaving endangered silvery minnows stranded in whatever puddles remain. The threat of having the river dry this far north has been present the last few summers due to ongoing drought, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation and one of the largest irrigation districts on the river said. But, this could be the year that residents in New Mexico’s most populated region get to witness the effects of climate change on a grander scale.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees storms through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of storms are passing through southeast New Mexico this morning, bringing a quick heavy downpour and lightning. These will end during the morning commute. It is a warm morning in central and southern NM, ahead of another hot day. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the 80s, 90s and low […]
ENVIRONMENT
krwg.org

New Mexico CYFD outlines changes after outside review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The embattled state agency that oversees child welfare in New Mexico says it will retrain front-line investigators and create new critical review teams among other changes. The planned overhaul announced Friday was prompted by an outside review of the response by the Children, Youth and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
95 Rock KKNN

Is This Ode To Colorado Moms Accurate or Just Plain Wrong?

Being a parent is a tough gig. It's the best and most important job I've ever had but it certainly isn't easy and I'm pretty sure most parents would agree. I've lived all over the country and have seen many different kinds of people and types of parenting styles and the one thing I've come to realize, especially after being a parent myself now for about 7.5 years is that there's no rulebook to abide by, many times parenting is about survival and doing what works best for you and your family.
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Project ECHO launches program to reduce alcohol-related harm in New Mexico

New Mexico has the unhappy distinction of experiencing the nation’s third-highest rate of alcohol-related deaths per capita. Project ECHO at The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center has launched an initiative to reduce alcohol-related harm and associated conditions across the state. “Problematic use of alcohol can cause considerable...
HEALTH
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Rancher aims to help others through fire recovery effort

“Wendel is the nicest person you’ll ever meet, and he’s really good at what he does,” former Silver City Farmers’ Market Manager Andrea Warner said, speaking about Wendel Hann, who owns Gila River Ranch Grass-Fed Meats. On May 22, a fire burned at Hann’s Gila River...
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm chances continue Saturday, increasing Sunday

Scattered showers and the heat will continue through Saturday. A traditional monsoon pattern will set up again across New Mexico bringing a much more active period of daily storms through all of next week. Scattered showers may linger overnight across the western half of the state. Another crop of showers...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

This Is Nebraska's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Nebraska. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy