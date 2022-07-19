ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump funeral plans are set

By Liz Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire, Paula Froelich, Ashleigh Banfield
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4Ruw_0glPqHig00

( NewsNation ) — Friends and family of Ivana Trump will gather Wednesday at New York City’s St. Vincent Ferrer Church to celebrate her legacy .

At the age of 73, the former model was found dead near stairs in her apartment last week. A medical examiner ruled Trump’s death an accident. She died of “blunt impact injuries” to her torso, according to an official release from the medical examiner’s office.

Ivana was the first wife of former President Donald Trump. The couple was married from 1977 to 1992 and had three children together, as well as nine grandchildren.

Donald and Melania Trump landed in New York City on Monday night and will be in attendance at the funeral, senior story producer Paula Froelich with NewsNation’s “Banfield” confirmed.

There are rumors that Melania won’t attend the funeral.

Ivana Trump’s death was accidental, examiner says

“If Melania shows, and that’s a big ‘if,’ she’ll be there just to support Donald,” Froelich said.

People magazine also confirmed that Ivana’s three children , Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, all plan to attend the funeral.

Froelich believes that the funeral will be “fabulous” and compared it to Joan Rivers’ funeral, which attracted stars including Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Osbourne and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Everyone in New York was there. Her coffin was led out by the New York police marching band, and they closed down 5th Avenue for it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9NH1_0glPqHig00
Businessman Donald Trump and his wife Ivana appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, April 25, 1988. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Before the world knew Ivana as Mrs. Trump, she was a competitive skier, starting as a child, in Czechoslovakia.

During an interview with the New York Post , Ivanka Trump said that her mom Ivana was a “world-class athlete” before marriage.

Instead of bringing flowers to the funeral, the Trump family has requested that guests donate to Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

“Ivana was philanthropically involved with many charities throughout her entire life, but always remained steadfast and passionate in her love for animals. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to support Ivana in her mission to help dogs and donate to Big Dog Rescue Ranch,” the donation page reads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Pat Benatar won’t sing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ following mass shootings

(WTVO) — Rocker Pat Benatar says she is refusing to sing her ’80s hit “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” after recent gun violence in the United States. In an interview with USA Today, Benatar says she wasn’t going to sing the song on her current tour in deference to the victims of the families of mass shootings, such as the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, or the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Illinois State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joan Rivers
Person
Donald Trump
FOX 16 News

Sen. Hawley criticized over new Jan. 6 video

(The Hill) – Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is being mocked across social media after a video of him running away from the mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was released on Thursday by the House committee investigating the insurrection. The committee displayed a well-known picture of Hawley...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 16 News

Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid misconduct allegations

(NEXSTAR) – After “voluntarily” stepping away from some of his responsibilities last month, Vince McMahon has announced his retirement from the WWE. “As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon wrote in a statement published by the WWE. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#St Vincent Ferrer Church#Newsnation
FOX 16 News

Can at-home COVID tests detect BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants?

(WGN) – The BA.4 and BA.5 variants make up more than 90% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the highly contagious subvariants of omicron run rampant through the country, many people are turning to home tests to see if they’re infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 16 News

Connor Noland signs pro contract with Chicago Cubs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Connor Noland’s time at Arkansas has come to an end. The right-handed pitcher signed his pro contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, who drafted him in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday. According to MLB.com, he signed with the Cubs for $200,000, which is over the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy