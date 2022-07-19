ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell: Trump will face ‘crowded’ GOP field if he runs for president

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD0DX_0glPpxO300

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says former President Trump will face a lot of competition in a Republican primary if he runs for president in 2024.

McConnell, who usually avoids commenting on the former president, predicted that the 2024 Republican primary won’t be a cakewalk for Trump if he runs again.

“I think we’re going to have a crowded field for president. I assume most of that will unfold later and people will be picking their candidates in a crowded primary field,” he told reporters when asked whether he would oppose Trump or stay neutral in the 2024 Senate Republican primary.

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has been strained since McConnell recognized that Joe Biden was elected president by a vote of the Electoral College in December 2020.

Trump routinely attacks McConnell, often using the nickname “Old Crow” and disparaging his leadership of the Senate Republican Conference.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Trump will announce his campaign for president this summer or in the early fall to freeze support for potential rivals, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump said recently that he has already made a decision about whether to launch another run for president and now is weighing only whether to announce his decision before or after the midterm election on Nov. 8.

“I feel very confident that if I decide to run, I’ll win,” he told New York Magazine. “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore.”

Talk of Trump launching an early presidential bid has grown as polls have shown his support dipping among Republicans in the midst of a barrage of damaging revelations from the public hearings of the House Jan. 6 select committee, which has examined Trump’s role in inciting the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The latest example of Trump’s waning support among Republican voters came in Michigan, where a Glengariff Group poll conducted from July 13 to July 15 found that Trump’s favorable rating among Republican voters was 8 points lower than it was in May.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) are viewed as potential Republican candidates for president in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
KTSM

Some teachers already back to work, the rest return Monday as school nears

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Some teachers have already returned back to work as some schools start class Monday. For the bigger districts, school starts Aug. 1, which means teachers go back Monday, July 25 for Staff Development week. The first 9 weeks session begins August 1 for El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), Ysleta […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

To help with gas, Toyota makes new Sequoia hybrid only

(Our Auto Expert) — With the 2023 Sequoia, Toyota is offering the luxury of Cadillac and Lincoln. They’re offering the space of the Tahoe, along with the capability of Ford’s Expedition, Timberline Edition. And they’re offering all the Toyota reliability and resale value with a starting price of under sixty thousand dollars. All this is […]
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
KTSM

Seven stunning moments from the Jan. 6 hearing

(The Hill) – Thursday’s hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol focused on the day of the riot itself, zeroing in on former President Trump’s inaction as a mob of his supporters descended on the Capitol and put lawmakers and law enforcement in danger.
POTUS
KTSM

Ford expects to build more than 2M EVs by 2026

(Motor Authority) — Buoyed by stronger than expected demand for its electric vehicles, Ford has set ambitious global production targets of 600,000 EVs annually by late 2023 and over two million by 2026. To put that into perspective, Tesla, the biggest EV manufacturer at present, built a record 936,000 EVs in 2021. To make sure […]
ECONOMY
KTSM

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during Arizona rally

(The Hill) – Former President Trump attacked the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at a rally supporting several candidates in Arizona on Friday. Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley to support his endorsed candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and his endorsed...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#The Electoral College#New York Magazi
KTSM

State Department confirms deaths of 2 US citizens in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Two U.S. citizens have died in the Donbas region of Ukraine, the State Department announced Saturday. “We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to NewsNation. “Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”
U.S. POLITICS
KTSM

The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars analysis found that demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in June over May, as the prices for both new and used cars rose.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTSM

Treasury Sec. Yellen says economy shows no signs of recession

(The Hill) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that growing consumer spending, industrial output, credit quality and other economic indicators don’t suggest the economy is in a recession, although she acknowledged that “way too high” inflation is straining the system. “This is not an economy...
BUSINESS
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy