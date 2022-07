NEW YORK — Grain storage facilities at the Odesa port were not damaged in an attack early Saturday, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. “It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the U.N. and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis.”

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO