ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders Pledges Half His Salary To Renovate Jackson State University’s Football Facilities

By Alex Zephyr
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFs5T_0glPpRKv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNgP0_0glPpRKv00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


J ackson State football coach Deion Sanders has made a public pledge to donate half his salary to the HBCU. His financial commitment to the institution will be to help complete the school’s football facilities, and Sanders posted a video on Instagram to share the news.

Coach Prime Time is currently in the second year of his 4-year, $1.2 million contract with JSU. Constance Schwartz-Morini, who represents Sanders via her talent management company, SMAC Entertainment , appeared in the five-and-a-half-minute video to inform him that the school’s budget for renovations has run out.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

However, she also told him that one-quarter of his pay should be enough to make up the difference. “This is your legacy we’re talking about,” Schwartz-Morini said.

Instead, Sanders upped the ante and doubled the amount. “I’ll put more than that on it. I’ll put half on it to get this done,” he replied. “If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

Coach Sanders has spoken in the past about the disparity of funds and resources between the HBCU and PWI sports programs. Last year, he said, “God called me to change the game, to open their eyes, to open the door. Not just for Jackson State, but for everybody,” as reported by the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger .

His charitable action comes after P. Diddy’s million-dollar pledge to Jackson State at last month’s BET Awards ceremony. And in his own July 1 post on IG, rapper Ja Rule promised to donate a portion of the proceeds from an upcoming NFT sale to JSU and other HBCUs, too.

“I wanna thank my brother Ja Rule for hitting me up and including our program in his heart along with several other HBCUs,” Sanders wrote.” My brother, I’ve always admired and respected u from afar but this is a true blessing for our team. All his proceeds allocated to us will go directly to the Jackson State football program because we certainly have needs. God bless u my brother!!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JaRule (@jarule)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Prime Dime: Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to JSU

Deion Sanders is once again coming through in the clutch. The Dallas Cowboys legend-turned-Jackson State football head coach is spearheading an effort to get the Tigers' renovated football facility up and running by the time their athletes report early next month. To that end, Sanders has pledged half of his $300,000 yearly base salary to assist ... and hinted that his original contribution might only be the beginning.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals His "Dream" For SWAC

Deion Sanders has done wonders for both Jackson State and the SWAC, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. Though he's off to a good start in bringing attention to HBCUs, Sanders doesn't want the growth to stop. "Something's wrong with a plant that doesn't grow, isn't it?" the...
JACKSON, MS
HBCU Gameday

SWAC Football: Jackson State, Southern favorites for title game

The 2022 SWAC Football Predicted finish is out with Jackson State and Southern expected to meet up in the conference title game. Jackson State is predicted to win the East for the second year in a row, edging out Florida A&M with Alabama A&M predicted to finish in third. JSU is led by last year’s SWAC Coach of the Year Deion Sanders and this season’s Preseason Offensive Player of The Year in Shedeur Sanders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy