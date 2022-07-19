ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell: Trump will face ‘crowded’ GOP field if he runs for president

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yhoi0_0glPpLHn00

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says former President Trump will face a lot of competition in a Republican primary if he runs for president in 2024.

McConnell, who usually avoids commenting on the former president, predicted that the 2024 Republican primary won’t be a cakewalk for Trump if he runs again.

“I think we’re going to have a crowded field for president. I assume most of that will unfold later and people will be picking their candidates in a crowded primary field,” he told reporters when asked whether he would oppose Trump or stay neutral in the 2024 Senate Republican primary.

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has been strained since McConnell recognized that Joe Biden was elected president by a vote of the Electoral College in December 2020.

Trump routinely attacks McConnell, often using the nickname “Old Crow” and disparaging his leadership of the Senate Republican Conference.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Trump will announce his campaign for president this summer or in the early fall to freeze support for potential rivals, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump said recently that he has already made a decision about whether to launch another run for president and now is weighing only whether to announce his decision before or after the midterm election on Nov. 8.

“I feel very confident that if I decide to run, I’ll win,” he told New York Magazine. “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore.”

Talk of Trump launching an early presidential bid has grown as polls have shown his support dipping among Republicans in the midst of a barrage of damaging revelations from the public hearings of the House Jan. 6 select committee, which has examined Trump’s role in inciting the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The latest example of Trump’s waning support among Republican voters came in Michigan, where a Glengariff Group poll conducted from July 13 to July 15 found that Trump’s favorable rating among Republican voters was 8 points lower than it was in May.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) are viewed as potential Republican candidates for president in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
KSN News

Armed robbery leads to rollover crash in western Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — An armed robbery led to a rollover crash in western Kansas Sunday, July 24. According to the Hays Police Department (HPD), at 10:40 a.m., dispatch received the first call of an armed robbery at the Dollar General in the 1200 block of E 27th St in Hays, Kansas. Hays police say […]
HAYS, KS
KSN News

2022 NBC World Series schedule released

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The schedule for the 2022 National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series has been released. The teams participating in this year’s NBC World Series are: 316 Elite Hutchinson Monarchs Lonestar Baseball Club OKC D-Bat Collegiate Denver Cougars San Diego Stars Santa Barbara Foresters Austin Shockers Lonestar Kraken The Hays Larks Seattle Studs […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

To help with gas, Toyota makes new Sequoia hybrid only

(Our Auto Expert) — With the 2023 Sequoia, Toyota is offering the luxury of Cadillac and Lincoln. They’re offering the space of the Tahoe, along with the capability of Ford’s Expedition, Timberline Edition. And they’re offering all the Toyota reliability and resale value with a starting price of under sixty thousand dollars. All this is […]
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
KSN News

Five takeaways from Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

The latest event stretched over almost three hours and featured two key live witnesses, Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, both of whom resigned from Trump’s administration on the day of the riot, as well as a plethora of new details.
POTUS
KSN News

Ford expects to build more than 2M EVs by 2026

(Motor Authority) — Buoyed by stronger than expected demand for its electric vehicles, Ford has set ambitious global production targets of 600,000 EVs annually by late 2023 and over two million by 2026. To put that into perspective, Tesla, the biggest EV manufacturer at present, built a record 936,000 EVs in 2021. To make sure […]
ECONOMY
KSN News

Bale scores first MLS goal, LAFC beats Sporting KC 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gareth Bale, a 33-year-old who starred in European soccer, subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first MLS goal and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0. Bale, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slipped a shot inside the post to make it 2-0 in the […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#The Electoral College#New York Magazi
KSN News

Singer strikes out career-high 12, Royals beat Rays 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3. Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs, one earned, three […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSN News

Seven stunning moments from the Jan. 6 hearing

The hearing, which is expected to be the committee’s last until September, featured new footage and audio clips that shed further light on Trump’s reaction to the violence and on what was happening inside the Capitol as the riots escalated.
POTUS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy