ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1.2 million New Yorkers fell behind on utility bills

By Jamie DeLine
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJgs4_0glPpBSX00

ALBANY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to a recent report from the New York State Comptroller’s Office, 1 in 8 New Yorkers had unpaid utility bills as of March 2022.

That’s 1.2 million people with $1.8 billion dollars owed to the utilities

60 percent of these customers are on Long Island and New York City. However, Upstate New Yorkers have been struggling too. National Grid has about 250,000 customers Upstate who are 60 days or more behind on their bill.

During the pandemic, there was a moritorium on shutoffs. So for the last few years, we have not shut any customers off. That started again on May 1st, however, customers that are low income—- that we know of who we know are in the low income bracket for our use, we are continuing that moritorium until September 1st at this point.

Those who are behind or think they will be behind on their bills are encouraged to reach out to National Grid’s consumer advocates for help.

They work directly with customers and try to connect them with different payment options that are available to them. So like things like HEAP and community organizations that have funding mechanisms available and we have as well.

Money was set aside in the New York State Budget and The Public Service Commission, known as the PSC, has also taken on a role to help combat this issue.

The PSC has authorized the utilities to offer additional support to these customers who are behind on their bills to the order of $567 million dollars. That will be paid through a surcharge, a very miner surcharge to other customers on the bills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Is Bullying Illegal in New York State?

Is your kid breaking the law when they bully another? What about adults bullying other adults? What does New York law say about it?. Did you ever have a relentless bully? When I was younger bullying was just something that you naturally encountered at school. You either told an adult or kept it to yourself while hoping the bully would just move on and often times they did. Sadly, if you did tell an adult they often didn't do much to prevent and sometimes that only made things worse.
POLITICS
94.3 Lite FM

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
WIBX 950

Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?

New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

1 death due to heat exposure reported in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One person died due to heat exposure in New York City Saturday, officials said, as the city’s heat wave reached a fifth day. The person died of hyperthermia due to “environmental exposure,” according to the New York City Medical Examiner. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema were conditions that contributed to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Tornadoes Possible For New York State

It was a beautiful Friday and Saturday across much of New York State. The first half of the weekend brought sunshine and warm temperatures, which saw mid-80’s for some regions on Saturday afternoon. But with summertime weather comes the threat of summertime thunderstorms. Sunday morning has seen rainfall for...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Savi Scout Cancer Treatment Technology in New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Clinicians and surgeons have been using new technology to test for breast tumors. The Upstate Cancer Center is the only hospital using this technology in New York State, currently. “It is a wireless form of localization,” Dr. Ranjna Sharma said. Dr. Sharma is the Chief...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#New Yorkers#Wivt#National Grid#The New York State Budget#Psc
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Units at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1101 President Street, a 15-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by BFC Partners, the structure yields 355 residences and 118 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 160 units for residents at 30 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $18,515 to $99,300.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Albany shoppers return plastic packaging to Market 32

On Saturday, shoppers with signs returned plastic packaging waste from Market 32, in an effort to highlight the urgent need for a packaging reduction act in the state legislature. Organizers said excessive single-use plastic packaging is a growing global environmental crisis.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy