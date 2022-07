SANTA ROSA, CA (July 22, 2022) – Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is pleased to announce that the 2022 Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA) will be held at the extraordinary Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery. Presented by Vintec, the auction events will take place Thursday, September 15 through Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tickets to the three days of festivities are available now at sonomacountywineauction.com.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO