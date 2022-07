Toyota launched the Hilux truck in 1976 and it quickly became one of the most successful global pickup trucks. In the 1980s, the SUV market was growing fast, and Toyota decided to offer an SUV version of the Hilux. So, in 1984, the company launched the 4Runner, but under the Hilux Surf nomenclature. When it finally arrived in the States the name was changed to 4Runner, and over the years the SUV became one of the most successful Toyota models. Currently in its fifth generation, the 4Runner is about to be replaced by an all-new model. Our sister site, HotCars, imagined how the new generation 4Runner would look like, and the result is not bad at all.

