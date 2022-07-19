Venice 12U wins Section 6, on to state tournament

The Venice 10-11-12 Little League All-Stars took their undefeated record on the road this past weekend to the Section 6 tournament in Lehigh Acres.

Venice’s pitching stayed strong as it won both of its games — 3-0 over Stars Little League on Friday and 11-0 over Golden Gate Little League on Saturday — to secure the Section 6 title.

In the win over Stars, Nolan Hutchison (3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K) started on the mound and helped keep Venice in a 0-0 deadlock that lasted until the 6th inning when the Stars removed their starting pitcher, and Venice scored its three runs.

Tyler Foster pitched the final three innings for Venice as he earned the win.

Venice didn’t let Saturday’s matchup with Golden Gate get as close.

Venice scored a run in the first inning, three ing the second, six in the third and one in the fourth as the offense forced a mercy-rule victory. Ty Danielo started the game for Venice, throwing three perfect innings with three strikeouts. Mac Carey pitched the final inning to close out the win.

With the pair of victories, the Venice 12U All-Stars will travel to Pinellas Park for the state tournament, beginning Friday at 3 p.m. against Lake Mary Little League. If Venice wins that matchup, it will continue into the winner’s bracket on Saturday.

If Venice can emerge as 12U Florida champions, the team will continue on to Robbins, GA to play for the Southeast United States championship.

Venice 11U falls in state semifinals

The Venice 11U Little League All-Stars had little trouble winning both district and sectional titles, but stumbled as it made a run for a state crown in West Boynton Beach this past weekend.

Venice won its opener, 8-6, over Lakewood Ranch last Friday night, then defeated Lake Mary, 11-3 on Saturday. However, in its second game on Saturday — against West Boynton Beach — Venice fell behind early on the way to a 4-2 loss that ended its season.

In the win over Lakewood Ranch, Venice cranked out 20 hits as it battled to take a late lead.

Mason Hutchison, Jaxson Sneed, Asher Kerker, Tripp Grosenbacher, Andrew Preece and Sam Boa all had multiple hits in the game, including a 4-for-4 night by Hutchison.

Tied, 6-6 in the top of the 6th, Gavin Richardson gave Venice the lead for good as he knocked in a run on an RBI groundout.

Venice didn’t take so long to seize the lead in its second win.

An eight-run first inning put Venice in a good spot all game as it cruised to its win over Lake Mary.

Run-scoring singles from Elyjah Blankenberg, Richardson and Jacob Florea got the rally going before RBI groundouts by Dorian Myers and Shield Shaw and a run-scoring double by Hutchison capped it off.

Blankenberg earned the victory on the mound as he allowed two runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out two.

Finally, Venice was eliminated after a slow start in which West Boynton Beach scored all four of its runs in the first inning — on an error, a single, a walk and a steal.

Richardson rebounded well from the tough start as he lasted five innings on the mound, shutting out the competition the rest of the way as he tallied five strikeouts.

Boa, Blankenberg, Preece, Sneed, Richardson, Shaw, Hutchison and Grosenbacher recorded the hits for Venice as they rallied for a pair of runs.