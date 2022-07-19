ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations

By Zack Linly
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4Slk_0glPiUfD00
Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker waves to fans as he walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Georgia. | Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Secret children, faulty business practices and non-existent educational credentials aren’t the only things GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has failed to disclose, according to one political action committee.

End Citizens United (ECU), which the Georgia Recorder described as “a left-leaning political action committee,” asked the U.S. Department of Justice in April to investigate Walker, who the committee says might have omitted political funding sources. Disclosing that information is required by law.

From the Recorder:

The next month, Walker updated his filing, bringing his reported earned and non-investment income from about $925,000 to about $4.1 million with the addition of $3.2 million from H. Walker Enterprises.

On Monday, the group wrote a second letter to the justice department alleging that irregularities still have not been cleared up.

End Citizens United alleges Walker did not properly report that $3.2 million in the amended report and failed to properly disclose more than $680,000 he received for 17 speeches between July 2020 and December 2021.

Since Walker is demonstrably a guy who never met a lie he didn’t want to tell, and because a lie by omission is still a lie, it’s just not hard to believe that he might be guilty of what ECU is accusing him of.

“When ECU filed that first motion, Walker claimed he’d done everything by the book,” said Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United. “But yet, just three weeks later, he revealed that he conveniently forgot to properly disclose $3 million in earnings. And even after getting caught and refiling his financial disclosure, we discovered he’s still hiding the truth from Georgians. He just can’t be honest. He’s still not reporting the many sources of that $3 million, which clients he got it from, what he did for that money, and what financial relationships he maintains with those clients to this day. $3 million. That’s not money you easily forget, unless you’re trying to hide something.”

Walker’s own campaign aides have reportedly called him a “pathological liar” because the man is so allergic to the truth he should start promoting a magical mist to “clean” away his allergies like the one he made up out of thin air as a COVID-19 remedy.

Still, Walker’s campaign is calling BS on ECU’s claim and, as usual, deflecting to the opponent Walker’s currently trailing in the polls, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

More from the Recorder:

“We made the technical revisions for the Senate Ethics Committee. This is a desperate attempt to talk about any number other than 9.1%,” said campaign spokeswoman Mallory Blount, referring to the historically high June inflation number announced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.

“This is also rich coming from (Democratic Sen.) Raphael Warnock who just got caught using his campaign account as a piggy bank to pay for his personal expenses – like the professional Washington insider he is,” Blount added, referring to a Politico report suggesting that Warnock broke spending rules by using campaign money to pay for legal expenses that arose before his time in office. Warnock’s campaign says the spending did not break the rules.

First of all, the allegations weren’t “coming from” Warnock, they came from ECU. Secondly, Warnock is not the one who has spent his entire time in politics treating truth the way Walker treats basic science.

Side note: I’m not even referencing the time Walker denied evolution based on the question: “If that is true, why are there still apes?” Recently, the sunken place amatuer scientist explained climate change by saying: “Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up.”

Anyway, Walker’s campaign needs to come to glory on the fact that it is apparently not working for an honest man.

The post Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations appeared first on NewsOne.

Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Ethics Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Senate#Georgia Recorder#H Walker Enterprises#The Justice Department#Citizens United
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Right-wing U.S. sheriffs vow to probe 2020 voter-fraud claims

July 20 (Reuters) - A coalition of rightwing “constitutional sheriffs,” who claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal and state authorities, has a new calling: investigating conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.
IMMIGRATION
MSNBC

Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see

It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
MSNBC

Two GOP reps lost in primaries, but for very different reasons

Headed into yesterday’s elections, only three House Republicans had lost primary races in the 2022 election cycle. Two more lost yesterday, but for very different reasons. In Mississippi, for example, incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo’s career was derailed by a series of ethics controversies. As NBC News reported, the GOP congressman lost his primary — by roughly seven points — to Mike Ezell, a longtime local sheriff and a county chair for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters say ‘No’ to 2024 retreads, especially Hillary Clinton

Voters are showing an eagerness to junk old slates of presidential candidates and entertain a new cast of hopefuls, opening the door to fresh faces eyeing the 2024 race, including Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Missing in new polling is a desire...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House

Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the DOJ after he left the White House, new records reveal. The memo by Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and delivered on the morning of January 20, 2020, said the Justice Department “must” release the binder of declassified documents about the flawed Trump-Russia investigation, following a Privacy Act review. The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland still does not appear to have released the records, despite the declassification order from Trump and the last-minute memo from Meadows.
POTUS
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy