TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man wanted under a drug warrant Monday in the Capital Circle area. Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to a press release. The narcotics unit was performing a proactive operation when it noticed Seay in the area of Mahan Drive and Capital Circle, deputies say.

5 DAYS AGO