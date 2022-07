A Westland, MI, senior living community that was slated to close last year has found new life with rebranding meant to attract interest from middle-income older adults. Fifty-four percent of the 14.4 million middle-income older adults in 2029 in the United States will lack the financial resources to pay for senior housing and care, and a combination of public and private efforts will be needed to address the looming crisis, projects the seminal study funded by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care in 2019.

1 DAY AGO