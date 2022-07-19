ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, July 20 With Performance by 'The Invictas'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore,...

hudsonvalleyone.com

Hudson Valley Ribfest canceled

The Highland Rotary Club has announced that the Hudson Valley Ribfest will not be held in August. In a prepared statement the Rotary wrote: “With vendors facing escalating costs for food, supplies, and fuel, and many struggling with staffing levels, the challenges to providing a family-friendly, affordable event were too significant to overcome. The Ribfest is not only an important fundraiser to support the Club’s many service initiatives, but it was also envisioned as a community-centered event that brought guests together for goodwill and friendship, which is a tenet of Rotary International’s mission and philosophy. We are currently exploring other options and will share details once decisions have been made. We are in the process of contacting our generous sponsors. We want to thank everyone who has supported the Ribfest over the many years. Stay tuned for some other exciting events that we are working on planning.”
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former Pickwick Pub Building in Poughkeepsie Demolished

The vacant building that once housed the popular Pickwick Pub in Poughkeepsie was demolished this week. I remember driving down Main Street in Poughkeepsie last week and looking up at the old Pickwick Pub building. I said to myself, "when is someone going to do something with the place", as it's been vacant now for years. The Pickwick closed its doors in April of 2016, and since then there had been rumors floating around as to what would become of the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
NBC New York

Central Park's Loeb Boathouse Is Closing for Good This Fall

A well-known Central Park restaurant is closing its doors for good, after its reopening following a prolonged pandemic closure. The Loeb Boathouse, which sits along the easternmost edge of the Central Park Lake, will permanently close come October. The restaurant reopened in March 2021 after temporarily shutting down in Oct. 2020 during the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen County Attorney Competing On Jeopardy! Tonight

A Bergen County attorney will be competing on Jeopardy! Tuesday, July 19. Matt Mierswa, of River Edge, is going up against Catherine Belling, a medical humanities professor from Chicago, IL, and William Chou, a research fellow from Austin, TX. Chou also competed Monday night and has won $15,601 so far.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Korean Hot Dogs Are Coming to Rockland County

Kong Dog, a chain of Korean corn dog shops, is opening a location at Palisades Center in West Nyack. This will be the second store in New York (there’s one in Albany) and ninth overall in the US. Their brand of corn dog’s toppings includes choices such as Hot...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Three Croton Merchants Worth Knowing About

Baked By Susan is the recipient of over a dozen Best of Westchester awards for Best Bakery, Best Cup Cakes, Best Pies and more. Add and mix in to all that its newest honor — Specialty Food Association’s 2022 Sofi Award for the “Bake This Yourself Pie Kit,” named Best New Product in the Baking Mixes & Pastry Doughs category. Every ingredient is made from scratch with no artificial ingredients or preservatives.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Series Filmed Locally Receive Emmy Nominations

Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/ap-plugin-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2092. Westchester County was well-represented in last Tuesday’s Emmy Award nominations, with 70 award nominations across several categories going to productions that filmed in the County over the past year. County Executive George Latimer said, “Whether for comedy series or...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

