Columbus, OH

More than 30 cars broken into near Columbus airport, multiple guns stolen

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Nearly two...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

One injured after hit-and-run in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. Police say that officers went to the intersection of North 3rd Street and East Broad Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found a pedestrian injured. The victim was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Suspect shoots 15 rounds, injures woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect fired approximately 15 shots at a group of people Saturday night, injuring one of them, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting took place on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue at approximately 10:22 p.m. Police said the victim, a 20-year-old woman,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Woman arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into Nationwide Children's Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody after police said she crashed a stolen vehicle into Nationwide Children's Hospital Sunday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1000 block of Fair Avenue for a domestic call around 9 a.m. When they arrived, officers found out that a woman was driving a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Union County.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township. Deputies, who responded to the […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SWAT responds to Clark County mobile home shooting

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT and a heavy police presence are currently on scene of a mobile home park in Clark County following an alleged officer-involved shooting. A person was reportedly loaded into an ambulance around 1:30 p.m. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene, according...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Kia prompts police chase in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A stolen Kia prompted a police chase out of the Linden neighborhood Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., police officers followed the stolen vehicle and its two occupants around Columbus in a pursuit that began on the city’s northeast side and ended on the city’s southeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Guns#Vehicles#Property Crime#Columbus Police
wchstv.com

Shooting incident injures one in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police have made an arrest following a shooting incident that occurred Friday in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus has been charged with felonious assault, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department. The news release indicated additional charges may be forthcoming.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged after laser light hits police helicopter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was charged Wednesday with aircraft interference after pointing a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft in flight. Charles Lee Taylor, 43, was arrested after admitting to pointing a laser at a helicopter owned and operated by the Columbus Division of Police while using it to play with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Popular Street. The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old dead, 2 injured in Franklin Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were shot Friday evening on the west side of Columbus with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirming Saturday morning that one tennager died. Around 10:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North in Franklin Township where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after shooting near Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue. They found Tyreece Jefferson, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. In a 2:32 a.m. update, the Columbus Division of Police said its initial investigation found Jefferson was involved in an argument with a suspect before the shooting happened.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Caught in the Act in Columbus

Columbus – A man was caught in the act in Columbus last night that saved an unsuspecting victim possibly thousands of dollars. According to Franklin County Sheriffs’ office At around 2 AM on July 13, the deputy spotted a suspicious person in a parking lot in the area of Wesport and Industrial Mile. The suspect tried to run but he was ultimately taken into custody and charged with criminal tools and attempted theft.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Multiple vehicle damaged, burglarized in east Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles were damaged and had property stolen from them while parked in east Columbus. Police said the vehicles were parked in the area of East Fifth Avenue and Yearling Avenue. One of the vehicles was stolen...
COLUMBUS, OH

