More than 30 cars broken into near Columbus airport, multiple guns stolen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue. They found Tyreece Jefferson, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. In a 2:32 a.m. update, the Columbus Division of Police said its initial investigation found Jefferson was involved in an argument with a suspect before the shooting happened.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO