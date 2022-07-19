ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

Obituary: Radabaugh, Paul E.

By Phillip Hickman
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul E. Radabaugh, 94, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away at Stonerise of Belmont on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg on June 19, 1928. A son of the late Okey and Ruby Radabaugh. Paul retired from...

www.wtap.com

