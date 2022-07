TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University said it raised $21.5 million during the 2021-2022 academic year. More than $15.5 million of that came from donors in the state of Indiana. ISU’s Division of University Advancement said this is the second consecutive year that the school has raised more than $21.5 million.

