Decoy advertisements lead to 6 arrests for human trafficking

SELMER, Tenn. (TCD) -- Multiple people have been arrested following an undercover human trafficking operation performed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that on July 14, over a two-day period, authorities "placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases." Through the operation, authorities were reportedly able to identify people seeking to perform sex acts with minors.

According to the bureau, six people were arrested as a result of the investigation. Five individuals were reportedly booked into the McNairy County Jail, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Mississippi. A seventh person was cited but not arrested, the bureau said.

The five individuals who were arrested and booked into McNairy County Jail were Jonathan Jarmon, James Johnson, Jason Parker, Kenneth Pollard, and Sara McCants, WREG-TV reports.

The bureau said this is the sixth undercover operation involving human trafficking in 2022, and nearly 60 individuals have been arrested as a result.