A contractor with the U.S. Forest Service recently completed repairs on the Ideal Cove Trail, on the east side of Mitkof Island near Petersburg. Hikers say the result is beautiful. The upgraded trail is a spur off of the Three Lakes Trail, which loops along streams through forest and muskeg past Sand, Hill, and Crane lakes. The newly-repaired section connects to Ideal Cove, a rocky beach with a view of the Coast Mountains.

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO