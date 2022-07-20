ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Currituck approves rezoning request for campground at H2OBX

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
 2 days ago

POWELLS POINT — Currituck commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request by H2OBX Waterpark on Monday that could lead to development of a campground on the attraction’s property in lower Currituck.

H2OBX is proposing to put 335 campsites on the approximately 59 acres it owns at the 97-acre waterpark site along U.S. Highway 158 in Powells Point.

The campground would include 244 spots for recreational vehicles, 66 cabins and 25 tent sites. Plans also call for a swimming pool and a lodge and pavilion, as well as amenities like a dog park, shuffle board, sand volleyball and corn hole areas, along with a playground.

But final approval of the campground is far from certain as commissioners and several nearby residents expressed concerns that the proposal would worsen traffic on already congested U.S. Highway 158, particularly during the summer months.

In approving H2OBX’s request to rezone the proposed campground site from General Business and Conditional General Business to Conditional General Business, the board required the waterpark to conduct a traffic analysis as part of the next step in the approval process.

The waterpark must also submit a master site plan, and the results of the traffic study, before commissioners cast a final vote.

Jerry Siever, who told commissioners he lives near the waterpark, said heavy traffic on U.S. 158 has made the highway near the waterpark a “death trap.” He said a traffic light needs to be installed at the waterpark’s entrance.

Siever described the proposed campground as a “great-looking project” but asked commissioners to listen carefully to residents’ traffic safety concerns.

“I’m telling you, if they don’t do something with a light, somebody is going to die,” Siever said. “There needs to be a light there. If there is a campground there it is only going to be worse. If there isn’t a light there, with campers (RVs) coming out of there, somebody is going to get killed.”

Commissioners appeared to support the concept of the campground but several, like Siever, expressed concerns about traffic safety, particularly about the prospect of large RVs — many possibly towing another vehicle — entering and exiting the campground.

Campground users would use the same entrance and exit as the waterpark. The county has no authority to install a stoplight at the waterpark. That task falls the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“I can’t even imagine pulling out trying to go north,” Commissioner Paul Beaumont said. “You are stuck going right. Without a traffic light, I’m really concerned. I hope we don’t have to wait for a series of fatalities to get DOT moving. DOT is out of money etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.”

Board Chairman Mike Payment said that if traffic safety issues are not addressed when H2OBX submits its master site plan that commissioners would probably not approve the campground.

Commissioner Selina Jarvis made the motion to approve the rezoning with having a traffic study conducted as one of the conditions.

“I know this is a conditional rezoning but we need to voice our concerns for the next step,” Jarvis said. “It is dangerous to live in lower Currituck and this is not going to make it any less dangerous.”

H2OBX owner Ken Ellis told commissioners that he accepted their decision to require a traffic study as a condition for the rezoning’s approval.

“I will be a proponent of working with DOT for a traffic light there,” Ellis said.

Ellis said he presented more details about the project than needed for the rezoning request in an effort to give commissioners a full picture of what the campground would look like.

“We have put a lot of work into this project and worked with the (county) planning team,” Ellis said. “We do think this would be a good compliment for the area and the (water)park itself.”

The campground would have to be built in two phases and the number of camp sites developed in each phase would be contingent on the capacity of the existing on-site wastewater treatment plant.

Wastewater capacity would be capped at 60,000 gallons per day in phase 1. If extra capacity is needed for phase 2 then the waterpark would have to get state approval to expand.

“Phase 1 will be accommodated totally with what is available at the plant,” said county Development Services Director Kevin Kemp. “If further expansion is needed for phase 2, all requirements from DEQ will have to be obtained.”

Currituck, NC
