Sovecon has raised its forecast for Russian wheat production to 90.9 million tonnes from 89.2 million previously, as yield is better than expected. September wheat closed higher on Wednesday but well off the early highs. Egypt is in private talks with 15 companies to import wheat. Bangladesh bought close to 50,000 tonnes in their tender, and the market found support from uncertainty on the Ukraine situation and on talk that the market is oversold. Pakistan is in the market for 200,000 tonnes, and there is talk that they will buy 300,000.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 HOURS AGO