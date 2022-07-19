The excessive temperatures this summer, coupled with a lack of precipitation, have created ideal conditions for grass fires to initiate and quickly grow into large events. In order to minimize the potential for hazardous fires, the Abilene Fire Department will strictly enforce the Abilene Fire Code, Section 307, as it relates to outdoor illegal burning. Personnel from the Fire Marshal’s Office will issue citations to any individuals participating in illegal burning within the city limits of Abilene.

Outdoor cooking fires are still permitted as long as they are contained and monitored.