MLB

Blake Adams, Dom Johnson taken in MLB draft

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 5 days ago
Kansas State pitcher Blake Adams (10) pitches against Baylor on May 13 at Tointon Baseball Stadium. The Colorado Rockies selected Adams in the 13th round of the MLB draft on Tuesday. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

K-State baseball’s Blake Adams and Dom Johnson went one right after another in the MLB draft’s 13th round Tuesday afternoon.

The Colorado Rockies picked Adams 386th overall, while the Detroit Tigers selected Johnson at 387th.

Adams, a right-handed pitcher, played one season with the Wildcats after spending his first two seasons at Arkansas. As a junior in 2022, Adams went 6-6 with a 5.07 ERA in 17 appearances and 13 weekend starts. His 90 strikeouts were best on the team and ninth-best in the Big 12, and his 87 innings pitched were the sixth-most in the conference.

He also batted .294 in 17 at-bats.

A transfer outfielder from Oklahoma State, Johnson excelled on the field for K-State in his sophomore season. He led the Wildcats with a .345 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .593 slugging percentage, 78 hits, 20 doubles, 45 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after starting 57 games with a .964 fielding percentage.

Adams and Johnson were the second and third K-State players to be selected in this year’s draft after first baseman and pitcher Dylan Phillips went to the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth round on Monday.

Phillips, the 238th overall pick, posted a career .291 batting average in four seasons with the Wildcats, adding a school-record 44 home runs and 147 runs batted in.

As a pitcher, Phillips had a career ERA of 5.29 and a record of 1-3. However, in 2022, Phillips’ ERA was 2.66 in 16 appearances and 20 1/3 innings pitched. He collected eight saves in his final year with K-State while striking out 26, walking three and allowing 13 hits and six earned runs.

