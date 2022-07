Pro Football Focus gives West Virginia a 5.9 percent chance to win the Big 12 in the 2022 season, which might not seem promising but is higher than four other teams in the publication's annual season preview edition. The media that covers the Big 12 picked the Mountaineers to finish eight in its preseason poll despite also voting four players to the preseason all-conference team. So, PFF is a bit more optimistic.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO