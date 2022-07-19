ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Hammerheads in Dewey Beach Set to Become Starboard Claw

 3 days ago
Photo: Google Street View

Starboard Claw will debut at 1818 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971 by February 2023 — if not sooner — according to co-owner Steve “Monty” Montgomery. However, Montgomery told What Now Philly, Starboard Claw’s opening date ultimately “depends on construction. It’s [also] hard to know [because of] possible supply chain issues.”

Starboard Claw will reside across from its sister store, the original Starboard — a “long-standing bar & restaurant known for its Bloody Mary smorgasbord & piles of beach fries.” The restaurant’s menu will feature “Bethany Blues’ ribs & brisket, Chicken Ed’s legendary fried chicken, and, of course, steamed crabs.”

Starboard Claw will be one of Montgomery’s many ventures, as he and his business partners also founded Bethany Blues, Nick’s Fish House, and 99 Sea Level Restaurant & Raw Bar.

