By this time next week, we will know how Amazon performed in the second quarter, as the eCommerce leader is set to report its latest earnings results Thursday (July 28). At this time last year, however, shares of Amazon were trading above $180 and were on the cusp of what would prove to be a long, painful year of declines that has seen the Seattle-based tech giant shed 30% — or about $700 billion in market value — over the past 12 months.

