We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Bathrooms from the 1950s and ’60s are known for their pastel (especially pink)-colored tiles, while 1980s bathrooms had shell-shaped sinks, and ones from the 1990s had oak cabinetry, sheet mirrors, and flush-mount fixtures. What will 2020s bathrooms be known for? Sleek tile, framed-edge mirrors, and brass hardware all are among the common trends in some of the most stylish ones.

