Utah Beef Council on The Daily Dish 07.18.2022

Suicide prevention is essential for everyone, especially for teens. The leading cause of death for teenagers in Utah is suicide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teen suicide was at an all time high. Fortunately, Hope Squad can provide teens the help they need and help teens who might be struggling. Hope Squad is a teen led suicide prevention program that brings peers closer together. The program is a great way for kids to get the help they need from other kids their age free of judgment and shame. Currently, there are over 1,000 Hope Squads in 39 states. The organization was founded in Provo. Two local teens involved with Hope Squad came to Good Things Utah to talk more about the program.

PROVO, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO