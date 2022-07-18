Utah Beef Council on The Daily Dish 07.18.2022

Utah’s favorite Father Daughter Duo came to Good Things Utah to share their newest song. Mat and Savanna Shaw got their start in the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In March of 2020, Savanna, who was a choir student, was missing her in person practices and started singing virtually. She started an account wanting to showcase her vocal ability but was nervous to do so alone. To calm her nerves, she invited her father, Sam, to sing with her. Intending just to show friends, family and schoolmates, The Shaws never expected their singing to go viral. Their debut video, ‘The Prayer’, has over nine million views. In just two short years, The pair has recorded five albums.
