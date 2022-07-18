ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Beef Council on The Daily Dish 07.18.2022

 4 days ago

Utah Beef Council on The Daily Dish 07.18.2022 www.abc4.com/dailydish. BEHIND THE BADGE: No personal fireworks plea for …. U of U...

Fresh flavors of Mexico now in the mountains of Park City

(Good Things Utah) It’s important to appreciate the amazing culinary experiences we have here in Utah. Whether you’re settled in the green valleys up north, relaxing by the red rocks down south, or anything in between — you’re bound to find a hidden gem or two along the way. Luckily, we have our own Taste Utah to pave the way for our palettes every Friday.
Local comedian pokes fun at Utah cookie companies

Tanner Rahlf and Dennis High join us today to talk comedy. High, Vice President of Happy Valley Comedy, and Rahlf, headliner comedian, talked about the fun you can have when introducing more laughs into your life. They talk about the versatility HVC has to be hired for personal events or even try out comedy for your self at their open mic nights every Monday at 7:30 pm.
Important road safety tips for motorcycle riders

(Good Things Utah) The summer season is heating up, with more drivers than ever before getting out on Utah roads. For motorcyclists, this year has been especially concerning for their safety — now seeing a 40 percent jump in the state’s motorcycle fatalities. A non-profit organization based in Utah, aptly named Zero Fatalities, is on a mission to change that.
Utah Father Daughter Duo release new album

Utah’s favorite Father Daughter Duo came to Good Things Utah to share their newest song. Mat and Savanna Shaw got their start in the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In March of 2020, Savanna, who was a choir student, was missing her in person practices and started singing virtually. She started an account wanting to showcase her vocal ability but was nervous to do so alone. To calm her nerves, she invited her father, Sam, to sing with her. Intending just to show friends, family and schoolmates, The Shaws never expected their singing to go viral. Their debut video, ‘The Prayer’, has over nine million views. In just two short years, The pair has recorded five albums.
Suicide Prevention Group lead by teens

Suicide prevention is essential for everyone, especially for teens. The leading cause of death for teenagers in Utah is suicide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teen suicide was at an all time high. Fortunately, Hope Squad can provide teens the help they need and help teens who might be struggling. Hope Squad is a teen led suicide prevention program that brings peers closer together. The program is a great way for kids to get the help they need from other kids their age free of judgment and shame. Currently, there are over 1,000 Hope Squads in 39 states. The organization was founded in Provo. Two local teens involved with Hope Squad came to Good Things Utah to talk more about the program.
Outdoors safety and etiquette

Austin Isbell from the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation provided viewers with outdoors safety must-knows and educated them on responsible outdoor recreation and etiquette. Isbell said that going outdoors can result in marked improvements in physical, mental, and social health while boosting your mood and reducing stress. However, there are some safety standards that everyone should follow when participating in outdoor recreation that is simple to follow.
