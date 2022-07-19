ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivana Trump funeral plans are set

By Paula Froelich
 5 days ago
(NewsNation) — Friends and family of Ivana Trump will gather Wednesday at New York City’s St. Vincent Ferrer Church to celebrate her legacy. At the age of 73, the former model was found dead near stairs in her apartment last week. A medical examiner ruled Trump’s death an accident. She died...

