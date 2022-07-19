ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, IA

Marquette community visioning will help guide comprehensive plan update

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Marquette held a community visioning session on July 11,...

Museum of PdC needs new HVAC, challenge fundraiser underway

In this 2019 Courier Press file photo, the late Ken Birrenbach held a picture of his beloved wife, Dorothy, who had previously passed, while presenting their $25,000 donation to Prairie du Chien Historical Society President Mary Antoine. Now, $7,500 of those funds are being used to challenge the community to donate toward a new HVAC system for the Museum of Prairie du Chien. (File photo)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
iowa.media

Anamosa church found in violation of zoning

A letter of zoning violation was sent to the Apostolic Assembly of Anamosa, located on Highway 151, west of the City of Anamosa. Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben explained the situation to the Jones County Supervisors during their July 5 board meeting. The church is located in the agricultural district.
ANAMOSA, IA
guttenbergpress.com

City council hears railroad webcam proposal

At the regular monthly meeting on July 11, the Guttenberg city council worked through a shorter than usual agenda that included project updates, discussion on a railroad webcam, and a change in the minimum age to operate a golf cart. Mayor Fred Schaub led council members Mandy Ludovissy, Austin Greve,...
GUTTENBERG, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marquette, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA Bike Night July 21; 1,000+ Strong

Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night is BACK at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm tomorrow night (7/21)! Kickstart your fun with live music, awesome food and beverages, and you could even win some amazing prizes!. Throughout the Bike Night season along with McGrath, we'll be awarding keys...
DUBUQUE, IA
news8000.com

New La Crosse Kwik Trip offers small grocery store experience

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Kwik Trip’s latest rendition of a gas station/convenience store held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Representatives of the La Crosse-based company and the city cut the ribbon Tuesday for the new store at Mormon Coulee Road and Ward Avenue in La Crosse. It...
LA CROSSE, WI
104.5 KDAT

You Can Take a Ziplining Tour in Eastern Iowa [WATCH]

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

RSN will get a new name and a new owner looking for a second chance

Isabella Blondin is the new owner of Elkader’s RSN, which will become Rise & Shine Nutrition. She is on a mission to reintroduce healthy living, build relationships in the community and promote positivity. The 107 W. Bridge St. location, which has undergone a remodel, is expected to hold its grand opening on July 23.
ELKADER, IA
News Break
Politics
97X

These Hateful Posters Found In An Iowa Town Are Now Going Viral

Earlier this month many residents in Oelwein Iowa woke up to flyers with swastikas on them. A neo-Nazi group is accused of putting up these posters and flyers in a public park located in Oelwein. This incident is not only getting a lot of attention from locals and other Iowans, but it is now also being covered on platforms like TikTok, and it's going viral.
OELWEIN, IA
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
x1071.com

Man From Platteville Arrested in Lafayette County

A man from Platteville was arrested in Lafayette County Thursday shortly before 6pm. 23 year old Ricardo Ramirez, Jr. was arrested for Obstructing on Highway 81 in Darlington Township. Ramirez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and posted bond. Ramirez was also cited for Operating after Revocation and Speeding.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Cashton Elementary School paraprofessional charged after writing threatening note

CASHTON (WKBT) – A former Cashton Elementary School employee is facing criminal charges in connection to a hit list. On Friday, the Monroe County District Attorney filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Michelle Herricks. She’s facing one count of obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Herricks wrote a note with two students’ names...
CASHTON, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Lyle D. Sargent

Lyle Duane Sargent, 82, of Guttenberg, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 15, 2022. Arrangements were handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg where the family will receive friends from 3 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 20. Visitation will continue prior to funeral services at 9 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg.
GUTTENBERG, IA
KWQC

Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being shot Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at around 11 p.m. Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

State fastpitch tourney plays in PdC, Eastman

Lifetime Seamless Gutters defeated the Hustle Hogs from DeKalb, Ill., 8-4, Saturday in Eastman. Pictured, centerfielder Tyler Ritchie catches a fly and then fires it to first base to catch the runner before he could get back to the base. Also, Peyton Hall moves on to second, halfway through the contest.
EASTMAN, WI
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Driver’s Ed instructor killed in crash in eastern Iowa

BREMER COUNTY, IOWA — A driver’s education instructor was killed in a crash on Monday morning in Bremer County after a student driver lost control of their vehicle. It happened on Highway 218 in the town of Janesville at 8:29 a.m. According to an online crash report, a...

